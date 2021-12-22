The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs bring home a pair of wins.
The Blue Eye girls basketball team took on the Forsyth Panthers on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Lady Bulldogs beat Forsyth 63-37.
Leading Blue Eye against the Panthers was Gracyn Fairchild, who scored 20 points and had 7 rebounds. Also showing their skills on the court were Avery and Riley Arnold. Avery scored 16 points, while Riley scored 14 and had 8 assists.
Rounding out the Lady Bulldogs was Kyla Warren with 9 points and 8 rebounds, Makayla Johnson 4 points and 9 rebounds, and Samantha George 3 points and 4 rebounds.
The Lady Bulldogs also saw action on Saturday, Dec. 18, against the No. 5 ranked Class 3 team, the Tipton Cardinals.
The Blue Eye girls once again came to play hard and defeated the Cardinals 71-62.
Riley and Avery Arnold lead the team in points, Riley scored 27 points and Avery scored 22. The Lady Bulldogs worked together like a well-oiled machine to take home the win. Kyla Warren scored 11 points. Gracyn Fairchild scored 5 while Makayla Johnson and Sam George rounded out the scoring with 4 points and 2 points respectively.
The Lady Bulldogs are 6-2 for the season.
