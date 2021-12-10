On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Reeds Spring High School’s cheerleading squad will compete in the MCCA State Championship. The squad placed third at the MCCA Regional in Kansas City on Oct. 17.
Reeds Spring High School Cheerleaders head to State Championship
