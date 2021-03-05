The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs continued their postseason run with a 42-38 win over Greenfield on Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs averaged more points per game than Greenfield, but all of Greenfield’s games this season had been low scoring.
Greenfield held Blue Eye to its fewest points so far this season. Class 6 opponent Nixa was the only other team to hold Blue Eye to 42 points.
Now Blue Eye will travel to Richland High School on Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m. to compete in the Final 8.
