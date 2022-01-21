Backyard rivals, the Hollister Tigers and the Reeds Spring Wolves, matched up on Friday night in boys basketball action.
The Wolves traveled to Hollister on Friday, Jan.14 to face the Tigers.
The game stayed close during the first half, with the Tigers in a 25-13 lead.
The second half had the Tigers showing their teeth as they pulled away from the Wolves. The Hollister Tigers defeated Reeds Spring with a final score of 58-28.
The leading scorer for the Hollister Tigers was senior Josh Barlow with 25 points. The lead scorer for the Wolves was Tanner Hirschi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.