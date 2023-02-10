If you grew up in the area or have been involved in some way with Branson Public Schools, you have probably heard of John Earl Chase.

Chase, a public education athletic coach, has become quite a legend in the Branson area not only for his winning records, but for his outstanding character and care of the kids he coached.

Chase spent over 40 years coaching multiple sports which included basketball, football, baseball and track. He began his educational career with Branson Schools in 1939, where he was a coach for Branson’s first ever football team. The team participated in 6-man football and were the Pioneer League champs, with a 6-0-1 record.

In his early coaching career, Chase left Branson schools and spent time at School of the Ozarks High School as a track and basketball coach. He returned to Branson High School in 1950, where he picked up duties as the head basketball, track and baseball coach. In Chase’s time as basketball coach at Branson, he compiled a record of 248 wins and 48 losses. His teams advanced to state tournaments four times. In 1952, Branson came in 4th place. In 1954, they had a perfect record with 41 wins and no losses. In 1957, they lost in the second round of tournament play and in 1958 they took the state championship with a record of 36-1 on the season. During his basketball coaching career, Chase held an 83% winning percentage.

Chase has been described as a man of few words, who maintained a cool and calm demeanor on the court. According to former players, he might have been churning on the inside, but always had a calm appearance, which was transferred to his players on the court.

Some of his former players have credited their success on the court to Chase’s training techniques. Instead of a lot of running laps and such, Chase was a proponent of “Keep Away,” a drill which uses a defined area on the court to help players improve their ball-handling skills. The player dribbling the ball tries to keep possession while being closely guarded. The drill keeps players continuously moving and thinking. Former players have said this was one of Chase’s biggest tools as a coach and they had more of a workout during practices than on the court in the actual games.

Chase, considered a “gentleman coach,” is said to have preferred coaching athletes who were average more than ones who wanted to be the star player. He believed such players understood teamsmanship and were easier to mold and shape into the type of athlete who could reach their full potential.

Former player Thom Field said he never remembered Coach Chase raising his voice to him or to any other player.

“He was always a consummate gentleman,” Field said in the documentary, John Earl Chase…More Than A Coach. “When I was growing up, outside of my father, he had more influence on my life than anybody did.”

In the same documentary, former Branson Mayor Edd Akers shared his admiration for Chase.

“You played for him like he was your dad,” Akers said.

Chase joined the army in 1942. He served in the Battle of the Bulge and attained the rank of Captain. Afterwards, he ran a couple of local businesses for a few years but returned to Branson Schools, where he spent the next 30 years, until retirement.

After the 1958 season, Chase announced he would step down as basketball coach. A ceremony was held at Branson High School to celebrate the team for winning the championship, but also to honor Chase for his accomplishments as coach during his time at Branson. Every trophy won by his teams in his eight year coaching span was laid out across the room. They were stacked three deep, and stretched the entire length of the stage.

As an educator, Chase taught American Government. In 1964, he took on the role of superintendent and led educators the same way he led his athletes; by example. Educators have referred to Chase as kind and strict; very serious, but a man of integrity and a pleasure to work for. It has been said Chase was an easy man to like and respect, and he respected the teachers who worked for him.

Chase retired as a superintendent for Branson Schools in 1980. In the early 1980s, April 12 was officially coined John Earl Chase Day in Branson. He passed away on April 3, 1983 and was inducted to Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.