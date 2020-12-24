ASH GROVE, Mo. — In yet another dominating win, the Hollister Lady Tigers defeated Macks Creek on Monday.

Hollister, the No. 3 seed in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic, won 59-31 over No. 14 Macks Creek in the first game of the tournament.

The Hollister girls have started to make a name for themselves this season. After finishing last year 17-11, the girls were hoping to have an impressive season this year. They lost to Forsyth in the district tournament last year and set a goal this year of winning the district title.

Eight games in, it looks like the Hollister girls could do just that.

The Lady Tigers are winning by an average of 22.6 points per game. Their closest two games were against Class 6 Ozark by two and Class 3 rival Fair Grove by one point.

As expected, senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey leads the Lady Tigers in scoring, averaging over 25 points per game.

She’s not the only one making an impression this season, though.

Head coach Jimmy Lincoln has spoken very highly of his junior class. Junior Gabby Franciskovich has been Bailey’s right hand woman for most of this season. She is the only other player on the roster to be averaging double figures. She shoots 3-pointers almost as often as Bailey and sinks them almost as often, too.

The Pyatt twins, juniors Mady and Jackie, have increased their contributions as well. Jackie Pyatt, who missed the first four games due to injury recovery, is currently the third best shooter on the team, percentage-wise. Lincoln said earlier this season he expected her to offer yet another shooting option, and she’s done just that.

Because of the big wins, Bailey hasn’t had as many minutes as she might’ve had last year. However, the Lady Tigers are benefiting from having seven players who have participated in all eight games so far.

Junior Emma Cronin has played in seven games, senior Victoria Houtchens has played in six and senior Nakeol Wells has filled in at point guard in two games.

Sophomore Brisa Gere is one Lincoln has seen improve already this season. Gere primarily plays as a forward, and while she averages lower points per game, she and Houtchens offer the height at 5-foot-10 the Lady Tigers need for rebounding.

Hollister’s schedule continues to strengthen this season. They will face teams like Mt. Vernon, Marshfield and Strafford throughout the next two months. The Lady Tigers were originally scheduled to play in the Frontenac tournament in Kansas from Jan. 21-23, but that was canceled due to Kansas’ high school season restrictions. Instead, they will play in the Logan-Rogersville tournament with highly competitive teams like Strafford and Webb City.

They still have this tournament to get through, though. Play continues through next week to New Year’s Eve. If the Lady Tigers win it all, they’ll be 11-0 heading into the new year.