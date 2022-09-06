The Blue Eye Bulldogs baseball team have come out swinging to start their season, with a 2-1 record.

The Bulldogs faced the Hurley Tigers Friday, Aug. 26 in a 10-0 win. Blue Eye notched 5 of their runs in the 6th inning. The offense was led by Colton Spinning, Logan Isbell, Brady Isbell and Trey Lippe, all sending runs across the plate in the inning.

Pitcher Colton Spinning earned the victory, surrendering 0 runs on 2 hits over 5 innings, striking out 6 and walking 1. Brady Isbell threw 1 inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Blue Eye collected 11 hits in the game. Logan Isbell, Kaden Jones, Colton Spinning, and Trey Lippe each racked up multiple hits. Brady Isbell and Cayden Murray each collected a hit, and Logan Isbell led with 3 hits in 4 at bats. Blue Eye tore up the base paths, as 6 players stole at least 2 bases. Logan Isbell led the way with 3 steals.

The Bulldogs were defeated by the Sparta Trojans 2-3 on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Trey Lippe, pitcher for Blue Eye, went 4 innings, allowing 1 run on 3 hits and striking out 8 batters. Colton Spinning threw 2⅓ innings in relief.

Logan Isbell went 2-for-3 at the plate, to lead Blue Eye in hits. Trey Lippe, Cayden Murray and Brady Isbell each collected a hit.

The Bulldogs brought in another win when they faced the Verona Wildcats Thursday, Sept. 1. Blue Eye defeated the Wildcats 7-1.

Logan Isbell led the Blue Eyeto victory on the mound, allowing 2 hits and 1 run over 6 innings, striking out 12 and walking 1. Beau Brown threw 1 inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Blue Eye collected 9 hits. Logan Isbell, Lippe, and Brady Isbell all managed multiple hits. Logan Isbell led Blue Eyewith 3 hits in 4 at bats. Cayden Murray and Colton Spinning each collected a hit.

The Bulldogs travel to Purdy, MO in hope to secure a win against the Eagles Tuesday, Sept. 6.