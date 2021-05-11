The Forsyth Lady Panthers won the Class 2 District 4 championship 7-0 over Houston on Thursday, May 6.

The game started with two scoreless innings. Forsyth put Houston down 1-2-3 through the first four innings, but the Lady Panthers couldn’t get much going in the first two despite reaching on error in the first inning and a hit and hit by pitch in the second inning.

Senior Katrina Drake was the first to score for the Lady Panthers thanks to an RBI single from senior Rachel Essary in the third.

Three hits and an error in the bottom of the fifth allowed Forsyth to take on three more runs and move the score to 5-0, after scoring one run in the fourth.

Forsyth’s final two runs came in the sixth inning after two errors, another hit by pitch and back-to-back walks. Houston tried to get on the board in the top of the seventh inning with a one-out double, but a flyout to left and then tag at second ended the game with a double play.

Forsyth moved to 21-5. Essary pitched all seven innings for the Lady Panthers, striking out five and allowing four hits but walking zero.

Before defeating Houston, the Lady Panthers had defeated Thayer 12-0 and Cabool 11-1.

The championship gave Forsyth it’s second straight district title. While the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Forsyth won the Class 1 District 9 title in 2019.

The Lady Panthers head northeast on Thursday, May 13, to play Potosi (24-3). Potosi was ranked No. 3 in the Class 2 State Softball Rankings released on May 5 by the Missouri Softball Coaches Association. Forsyth was No. 8.

The state quarterfinal game will start at 5 p.m. at Potosi Recreation Complex. The complex can be found at 10632 Missouri State Highway 185, Potosi, Missouri, 63664.