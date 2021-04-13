Four Reeds Spring wrestlers competed at the 2021 Adidas Wrestling Nationals tournament over the weekend, three of which walked away with a medal.
Easton Byrne (148 pounds), Eben Crain (288 pounds), Evan Wilson (174 pounds) and Jakob McCracken (163 pounds) all made the trip to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, where the Missouri State High School Activities Association state tournament was held in the middle of March.
Wilson walked away with a silver medal, Crain placed third and McCracken placed seventh.
Crain and Wilson were the only two Wolves wrestlers to qualify for the MSHSAA state tournament. Crain was the only one to medal, placing fifth in his weight class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.