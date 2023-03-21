On Friday, March 17, the Missouri State High School Activities Association released the district assignments.

The following are the District Assignments for area schools.

For High School Baseball:

- Class 5 District 6: Branson, Camdenton, Glendale, Hillcrest, Marshfield, Parkview, West Plains, Willard

- Class 4 District 10: Ava, Hollister, Logan-Rogersville, Mountain Grove, Springfield Catholic, Willow Springs

- Class 4 District 11: Aurora, Cassville, Monett, Mt Vernon, Reeds Spring, Seneca

- Class 3 District 10: Clever, Forsyth, Sparta, Spokane, Strafford

- Class 2 District 11: Blue Eye, Crane, Galena, Marionville, New Covenant, Purdy

- Class 1 District 4: Bradleyville, Chadwick, Dora, Greenwood, Koshkonong, Norwood

- Class 1 District 5: Billings, Exeter, Hurley, McAuley Catholic, Verona, Wheaton

For High School Softball:

- Class 2 District 5: Clever, Forsyth, Hollister, Marionville, Sparta, Spokane, Springfield Catholic, Strafford

- Class 1 District 4: Bakersfield, Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Dora, Fordland, Galena, Koshkonong, Plato

- Class 1 District 5: Billings, Crane, Exeter, Hurley, Miller, Purdy, Verona, Wheaton

For Spring Soccer:

- Class 3 District 6: Branson, Glendale, Hillcrest, McDonald County, Parkview, Springfield Catholic, West Plains, Willard

For Track and Field:

- Class 5 District 6: Branson, Carthage, Joplin, Kickapoo, Neosho, Nixa, Ozark, Parkview, Republic

- Class 4 District 6: Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett, Reeds Spring, Webb City

- Class 3 District 6: Aurora, Cassville, Clever, East Newton, El Dorado Springs, Fair Grove, Hollister, Lamar, Mt Vernon, Seneca, Catholic, Strafford

- Class 2 District 5: Alton, Blue Eye, Cabool, Conway, Fordland, Gainesville, Hartville, Licking, Mansfield, New Covenant, Plato, Pleasant Hope, School of the Ozarks, Sparta, Spokane

- Class 2 District 6: Ash Grove, College Heights, Diamond, Galena, Greenfield, Jasper, Marionville, Miller, Osceola, Pierce City, Purdy, Sarcoxie, Skyline, Southwest, Stockton

- Class 1 District 5: Bakersfield, Billings, Chadwick, Crane, Dora, Everton, Exeter, Gloria, Deo Academy, Golden City, Greenwood, Lockwood, McAuley Catholic, Norwood, Thomas Jefferson, Verona, Walnut Grove, Wheaton

For Golf

- Class 4 District 3: Bolivar, Branson, Camdenton, Carl Junction, Glendale, Harrisonville, Hillcrest, Marshfield, McDonald County, Nevada, Parkview, Rolla, Webb City, West Plains, Willard

- Class 3 District 3: Aurora, Ava, Buffalo, Butler, Cassville, Clinton, Eldon, Hollister, Logan-Rogersville, Monett, Mountain Grove, Mt Vernon, Osage, Pleasant Hill, Reeds Spring, Seneca,

- Class 2 District 3: Clever, Diamond, Dixon, El Dorado Springs, Fair Grove, Forsyth, Greenwood, Lamar, Sarcoxie, Sparta, Springfield Catholic, Stockton, Strafford, Thomas Jefferson, Warsaw, Willow Springs

- Class 1 District 3: Ash Grove, College Heights, Galena, Gloria Deo Academy, Green Ridge, Hartville, Lincoln, Lockwood, Lutie, Marionville, McAuley Catholic, New Covenant, Pierce City, Purdy, Sacred Heart, Seymour, Smithton, Stoutland, Tipton, Weableau, Windsor

For Tennis

- Class 2 District 6: Branson, Glendale, Hillcrest, Parkview, Springfield Catholic, West Plains, Willard

- Class 1 District 10: Forsyth, Greenwood, New Covenant, Reeds Spring

For more information visit www.mshsaa.org.