Anglers will be taking to the waters of Table Rock Lake from the Port of Kimberling City for a Bass fishing tournament.

The ABA Shriners Open Fishing Circuit is hosting the ABA Shriners Table Rock Lake Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the first tournament of the ABA Fishing Circuit 2023 Season. The tournament is open to the public and to anglers of all ages. Boats must have at least one registered boater per boat.

“It could be a great day for a father and son/daughter team,” states the ABA Shriners website.

The entry fee per boat, with one or two anglers, is $200. The tournament will give out prizes on the day including:

- An 85% guaranteed payout

- Big Bass Pot of $20 per Boat with 100% payout

- Two Big Bass Places to be awarded

- Side Pot for Top 3 Heavy Stringers at $20 per Boat

Online registration is available now through Thursday, March 23, according to the ABA Shriners Facebook page. Registration on the day is also available.

“We plan to start at 5 a.m. that morning,” states the ABA Shriners. “Registration will be set up at the weigh-in station, which is right up the hill from Pier 29. We will stop online registrations Thursday evening, March 23. (Participants) can bring a completed registration sheet and cash the morning of the tournament.”

Boats take off positions will be determined by order of paid entry.

Proceeds are for the benefit of Abou Ben Adhem Shriners.

To register online visit www.abashrine.com. For more information email Richard Brownsberger at richard@digwisehydro.com.