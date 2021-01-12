Senior Scarlett Texeira scored the second-most points for her team against Stockton last Thursday, but she hit a mark few reach: she scored her 1,000th point at the very beginning of the game.
Texeira missed the mark by two points against Reeds Spring on Jan. 4, the Forsyth Lady Panthers’ first game back in a month. She scored 15 points to lead her team that night. She also had a triple-double in the 52-21 win.
The second game of the new year wasn’t quite as easy, but Forsyth still defeated Stockton 63-42.
Texeira ended the night with 11 points. She currently sits at 1,009 career points. Freshman Savannah Koen was actually the scoring leader on Thursday. She recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior Meadow Mardis also scored in the double digits, shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field for 10 points.
Head coach Mandy Rogers said the team had a lot of balance, with nine different players scoring that night.
Though the Forsyth girls have played the fewest of any team in the area, they’ve shown a lot of promise for a 4-1 record as of Sunday, Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.