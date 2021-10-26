The regular season ended last Friday on the road for area teams.

Hollister was the only team to come out with a win. The Tigers shutout Springfield Catholic 48-0. The win also secured a winning record for the Tigers — the first since the program began in 2008.

Hollister earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 3 District 6 bracket and will now have a rematch of the biggest rivalry game of the season. Reeds Spring earned the No. 7 seed in the district after losing five straight games — including this last Friday’s 45-7 loss to Logan-Rogersville — despite starting the season 3-1.

Earlier this season, Hollister defeated Reeds Spring 26-20 in the annual Backyard Battle — it was Hollister’s first win since the rivalry began 14 years ago. While Reeds Spring hosted the Battle, Hollister earned the opportunity to host the district game as the higher seed.

The two will face off on Friday, Oct. 29, at Hollister High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Forsyth is the other area team to finish near the top of their respective district. The Panthers ended the regular season with a 34-15 loss to Central (Springfield) and moved to 5-4 on the season. They still, however, earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 2 District 3 bracket.

This Friday they will host No. 7 Houston. Houston is 2-6 this season with a 0-4 record on the road. Kickoff at Panther Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Branson will have the farthest to travel on Friday. The Pirates earned the No. 6 seed in the Class 5 District 5 bracket after losing 42-3 to Republic last Friday. They ended the regular season 3-6 and will travel to No. 3 Rolla. The Pirates have struggled to score on the road, scoring 16 total points in four of their five away games — they scored 31 against Willard (0-9) in the fifth game.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Rolla High School, 900 Bulldog Run in Rolla.

For full brackets for each team, visit MSHSAA.org.