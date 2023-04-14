Link Academy 02

Members of the Link Academy basketball team are chauffeured during the parade at the Branson Landing.

 Chris Carlson

Branson Mayor Larry Milton declared April 12 as Link Academy Day in celebration of the team’s winning the Geico Nationals Championship.

Link Academy 05

Members of the Link Academy basketball team are celebated during the parade at the Branson Landing.

To honor the team’s feat, a parade was held at the Branson Landing the evening of said day. Members of the basketball team rode in the back of various vehicles during the parade, including Pink Jeep Tours Jeeps and the Branson Fire Department’s old fire engine. 

Link Academy 04

Branson Mayor Larry Milton proclaims April 12 as Link Academy Day.

The parade began on the Belk side of the Landing and ended at the water fountain, where the team departed the vehicles to be cheered by a large group of onlookers. 

Link Academy 01

The Link Academy basketball team was honored at the Branson Landing for winning the Geico Nationals.

The City of Branson Government praised the team in a post on social media. 

“These extraordinary high school basketball athletes of Link Academy in Branson recently won the Geico National Championship. They stand for the values of Faith, Family & Flag and shine a great light on our city. These young men earned some heartfelt attention today at the parade.”

Link Academy 03

A Link Academy basketball player holds the Geico Nationals trophy.

For more information about Link Academy, visit www.linkhoops.com.

