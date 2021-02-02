The Forsyth Lady Panthers won the Mansfield Lady Lion Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The 77-67 win over Springfield Catholic was their sixth straight win after playing in back-to-back tournaments. The Lady Panthers won the Galena Lady Bear Classic the week before winning the Mansfield tournament.
In both tournaments, senior Triniti Sullenger made the All-Tournament team and senior Scarlett Texeira was named tournament MVP.
Forsyth is now 11-3 with six games left in the regular season. They will play Strafford (16-5) on Thursday.
