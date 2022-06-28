It may be called beginner’s luck, but a Taney County man now holds the state record under alternative methods for the redear sunfish caught when bowfishing.
Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.
Andrew Hunt, of Hollister, was bowfishing for the first time ever on June 4 at Taneycomo Lake when he reeled in a 2-pound, 2-ounce redear sunfish. According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Hunt’s catch is the new state record. The previous record was a 2-pound, 1-ounce fish, which was shot last year at Table Rock Lake.
“It’s pretty crazy because this was my first time bowfishing,” said Hunt. “It was my buddy’s 21st birthday and we decided to go bowfishing. We had a guide take us out on Table Rock Lake. We shot a few carp, but later went out to Taneycomo.”
Hunt said he never expected to reel in a sunfish.
“I got up to the front of the boat and actually thought it was a big shad,” he said. “I reeled it in and said, ‘Well, that’s not a shad!’ The guide saw it and said, ‘I think you just got a record!’”
MDC staff weighed the fish at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson on a certified scale. Hunt plans to have the sunfish mounted.
According to the MDC, this is the fourth state record fish recorded for 2022.
