Record books are being rewritten by athletes from Reeds Spring High School.
Four athletes have recently set school records in Track and Field.
Senior Caden Wiest set a new shot put record, throwing 55 feet, two inches. Freshman Kaylee Geniuk set a triple jump record of 34 feet, ten inches. Freshman Max Hirschi set a Steeplechase record of seven minutes, 38 seconds, and Junior James Dowdy set a long jump record of 21 feet, five inches.
