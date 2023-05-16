Hollister High School bass fishers Garrett Snyder and Grant Jones placed 14th with 11.70 pounds, and Zech Honey placed 20th with a weight of 11.23 pounds in the high school bass fishing tournament held at Table Rock Lake on Sunday, May 7. There were 252 boats in the tournament.
Snyder and Jones qualified and will head to Stockton Lake next month for the National Youth Fishing Association championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.