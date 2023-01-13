Ballparks of America announced their spring 2023 schedule along with the return of the Central Ozarks Cal Ripken League.

The announcement means the league will be returning to the complex for a third season on the 2/3 scale replicas of historical Major League Baseball parks with games played under the lights.

“Bringing teams from around Southwest Missouri to compete in the Central Ozarks Cal Ripken League is one of the best parts of spring,” League Commissioner Brad Margolin said in a statement. “We can’t wait to watch all the players live their Major League dreams under our lights.”

The spring season will have leagues available for 11U, 12U, and 13U squads. Games will take place from April 4 through May 25, with the top four teams in each age group competing in “Playoff Week” to determine the champion of the Central Ozarks Cal Ripken League.

The 13U league will play doubleheaders on Tuesdays, the other divisions will play doubleheaders on Thursdays.

The complex is also hosting tournaments almost every weekend through the spring:

March 18-19 – Game 7 Baseball Shamrock Shootout (10U-14U)

March 25-26 – GMB Gold Ring Championships (10U-14U)

March 31-April 2 – Game 7 Baseball Spring RING Classic (10U-14U)

April 14-16 – GMB 42 Classic (10U-14U)

April 21-23 – Game 7 Baseball Best of the Midwest (9U-13U)

April 28-30 – Game 7 Baseball Spring Championships (10U-13U)

May 5-7 – GMB Dinger de Mayo (10U-14U)

May 12-14 – GMB Mother’s Day Classic (10U-14U)

May 19-21 – Game 7 Baseball Armed Forces Day Classic (11U-13U)

“The crack of the bat, the smell of leather, families cheering – it’s time to play ball! March, April, and May will be busy with the Central Ozarks Cal Ripken League and great tournaments with our partners GMB and Game 7 Baseball,” Ballparks of America General Manager Scott Bailes said.

More information about spring events can be found on their website, ballparksofamerica.com.