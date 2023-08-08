A Reeds Spring High School freshman left her mark as she competed in an unique obstacle sport.
Grace Chastain competed in the Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association World Finals, which took place in Orlando, FL on Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30.
Chastain placed in three events during the finals. She took third in the obstacle course event, first in the speed course, and fourth in the 3k race mixed with 25 obstacles.
The UNAA is the official Global League of World OCR for Ninja Competitions. UNAA promotes and organizes an international series at Ninja Obstacle Course Gyms and competitions across the world. The UNAA World Series includes Area Qualifiers, Regional Qualifiers and the Ultimate Ninja World Championship Finals each year.
The UNAA World Series is composed of judged competitions based on performance and time. The series allows athletes of all abilities to compete, and the top athletes in the sport are provided a chance to make a livelihood doing what they love, on a grand stage.
For more information visit ultimateninja.net.
