Manuel Beltre, a 16 year old from the Dominican Republic, agreed to a multimillion dollar deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Beltre plays shortstop and played in Branson during the 2017 Cal Ripken World Series that was held at Ballparks of America. It was the first year the 12U Cal Ripken World Series was held at Ballparks of America, located at 1000 Pat Nash Drive.
The deal is for $2.35 million, according to a Jan. 15 story from MLB.com.
“He has sure hands with good range and a quick transfer,” the story, written by Jesse Sanchez, says. “He has plus-arm potential that suits him well at both shortstop and second base, where he has a chance to be an above-average defender. He has been praised for his makeup and baseball IQ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.