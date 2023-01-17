Blue Eye Bulldogs

Blue Eye traveled to Green Forest Tuesday, Jan. 10 and picked up a narrow win at 35-34. Logan Isbell scored 14 points and had 7 rebounds. Jadon Weaver scored 11 points.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs hosted Omaha High School on Monday, Jan. 9, picking up a 59-45 win. They Traveled to Reeds Spring on Thursday, Jan. 12 to face the Lady Wolves, picking up a win with a score of 55-35.

Bradleyville Eagles

The Bradleyville Eagles hit the road to face the Mansfield Lions on Friday, Jan. 13. The Lions took control of the Eagles and defeated Bradleyville 92 to 46.

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Lady Eagles hosted the Billings Lady Wildcats. The game was a close back and forth with the team from Billings taking home a win 67 to 64 against the Lady Eagles.

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates went on the road Jan. 10 for a rematch with Willard. Willard had defeated Branson 57-50 in the Blue and Gold Tournament on Dec. 29, and Willard again came out on top with a 90-71 win. The team went on the road Friday, Jan. 13 to Webb City, where the host Cardinals picked up a 72-46 win.

Branson Lady Pirates

The Branson Lady Pirates had a split week. The team traveled to Willard and picked up a 60-51 win on Jan. 9, and lost a close 58-55 matchup on the road at Webb City on Jan. 12.

Crane Pirates

The Crane Pirates hosted the Crane Tournament last week. On Saturday the Pirates faced off against the Monett Cubs. At the end of the first quarter the Pirates led the Cubs 11 to 9. The Pirates continued to carry a small lead at the half, 26 to 23.

The Cubs came out swinging in the third quarter but the Pirates held on to a narrow lead 38 to 36 going into the last quarter of the game. After a tough fight, the Cubs finally overtook the Pirates to win the game, 52 to 47.

Crane Lady Pirates

The Crane Lady Pirates traveled to Galena to face the Lady Bears on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Lady Pirates showed their skills on the court with a win over Galena 61 to 31.

Forsyth Panthers

The Forsyth Panthers hosted the Ava Bears on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Panthers defeated the Bears 66 to 25.

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers took to the court twice last week. First they traveled to Hollister to face the Lady Tigers on Monday, Jan. 9. The Forsyth Girls beat the Hollister team 57 to 30.

Then on Friday, Jan. 13, the Lady Panthers played host to the Sparta Lady Trojans. After the Lady Panthers beat the Lady Trojans in overtime at the Lady Trojan Tournament last week, the girls from Sparta came to Forsyth with a win in mind. In Friday’s regular season game the Lady Trojans jumped out to an early lead. The Lady Panthers tried to rally and gain momentum but the Sparta girls never let the Lady Panthers fight their way back. The Lady Trojans held the Panther off, always answering back. The Lady Trojans bounced into a 64 to 43 win over the Lady Panthers. Emmy Blevins paced the Lady Panthers with 17 points.

Galena Bears

The Galena Bear continued to claw their way to wins as they traveled to Wheaton to face the Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 13. The Bears beat the Wheaton boys 52 to 36. The Bears have a season record of 12-3 with an 80% winning percentage.

Galena Lady Bears

The Lady Bears hosted the Crane Lady Pirates on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Lady Pirates beat the Galena girls 61 to 31.

Hollister Tigers

The Tigers traveled to face the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers on Tuesday, Jan. 10, defeating their opponent 65-33. They traveled to Reeds Spring to face the Wolves on Friday, Jan. 13, picking up another win with a 58-36 score.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers hosted the Lady Panthers from Forsyth on Monday, Jan. 9, taking a loss with a score of 57-30. They hosted the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats on Thursday, Jan. 12 resulting in a loss with a score of 24-58.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Reeds Spring Wolves hosted the Hollister Tigers on Friday, Jan. 13. The Wolves fell to the Tigers 58 to 36.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves hosted the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Bulldogs took a bite out of the Wolves season with a 55 to 35 win.

S of O Patriots

School of the Ozarks hosted the Humansville Lady Tigers on Monday, Jan. 9, picking up a loss with a score of 34-57.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots traveled to face the Southwest Lady Trojans on Friday, Jan. 13 collecting a 38-53 loss.