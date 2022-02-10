The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs brought home two wins this week.

The Blue Eye girls traveled to Washburn to take on the Southwest (Washburn) Lady Trojans on Monday, Feb. 7, cruising to a 63-11 win. Leading scoring for the Lady Bulldogs was Avery Arnold with 23 points. Also scoring for Blue Eye:

- Kyla Warren with 18 points and 6 rebounds.

- Gracyn Fairchild with 9 points and 6 rebounds.

- Avery Arnold with 7 points. Avery also led in assists with 4.

- Makayla Johnson with 3 points.

- Sam George with 3 points. George led the team in rebounding with 9.

The Lady Bulldogs faced off against the Spokane Lady Owls on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in SWCL conference play. Blue Eye defeated Spokane 67-46.

Lead scorer for Blue Eye against the Owls was Riley Arnold. Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Avery Riley with 19 points, Warren and Johnson with 10 points each, Fairchild with 5 points, and George with 2 points. Johnson had 11 rebounds and Fairchild had 9 rebounds.

The Blue Eye girls are currently ranked fourth in State in Class 2, with a record of 18-5.

The Blue Eye boys also saw action against Southwest (Washburn) on Tuesday Feb. 8. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 50-33. Scoring leaders for Blue Eye: Logan Isbell 12, Isaiah Mitchell 25 and Ryan Cardenzana had 5 assists.