Mike Johnson has been named as the new head football coach of Hollister High School for the 2021-2022 school year.

He will succeed Rich Adkins, who will join Seneca as athletic director.

Johnson is finishing up his first year of teaching social studies at Hollister Middle School and served as a coach for HMS football and basketball and an assistant coach for HHS football. Johnson taught and coached in Colorado for 21 years.

He served as a head football coach in Colorado for 16 years.

Johnson shares that he is honored to have the opportunity to coach in Hollister and is looking forward to helping Hollister football continue to grow into a program that the players, school, and the entire community can be proud of.

“I look forward to the opportunity to coach our young men and help them achieve their goals on and off the field,” Johnson said.

As Johnson looks forward to the fall, he states that his goal for the future of the football program is for Hollister Tiger football to be respected as one of the best 3A teams in Missouri.

He shares that he believes in doing the little things to help his team be successful.

“If you are too big to do the little things, then you are too little to do the big things,” Johnson said.

“Coach Johnson has quickly become a well-respected individual in Hollister Schools and the Hollister community,” Hollister principal Dr. Jared Terry said. “He has a heart for kids and a focus on character development on top of his desire to build a competitive football program. We are very excited for the future with Coach Johnson leading Hollister Tiger Football.”

Coach Johnson is married to Brooke Johnson. She is an ELA teacher and a girls basketball coach at Hollister Middle School. They have four children who attend Hollister Schools and one daughter attending college in Colorado.

They are a sports family and they love being a part of the Hollister community. They love to not only compete but also support their fellow Hollister Tigers in their athletic and extracurricular events.