SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What had been a successful season for the Lady Pirates fell short on Tuesday night.

The Branson girls soccer team fell to Springfield Catholic 5-1.

Catholic started strong, scoring less than four minutes into the game.

Three more goals followed in the first half, and the Lady Pirates were down 4-0.

Springfield Catholic was able to work through the midfield to get behind the defense. Branson had little chance for offense but was able to tack one on the board.

The 5-1 loss ended Branson’s season and left it with a 16-8 record for the year. The Lady Pirates started the season with six straight wins before losing 6-0 to Bolivar.

The wins and losses volleyed before winning five straight, including three wins to secure the Branson Invitational title. Branson ended the season alternating between wins and losses but ended the regular season with a win over Willard.

Branson was ranked throughout the season — up until the final rankings that came out on May 17. Springfield Catholic was also ranked; the Lady Irish were No. 11 in the latest rankings.

Branson graduates five seniors — Maya Costello, McKenzie Furr, Elaina Knipple, Tenley Wilkerson and Alexis Zabel — but will return several of their starters, including juniors Chloe Grimm, Allyssa Marti and Ava Marti.