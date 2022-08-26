A Reeds Spring resident who authored a book about fishing in 2020 once again donated the proceeds to a local nonprofit organization who helps children with special needs and veterans to enjoy fishing and the outdoors.

Vannetta Groeteke, a local bass fisherman and the author of “Thanks Grandpa For Taking Me Fishing,” wrote the book based on a true story about when she was around 7 to 8 years old.

“I was inspired to write the book to try to raise money for an organization that helps special needs children and veterans enjoy outdoor activities that otherwise would be impossible,” Groeteke told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The memory of me helping a girl catch her first fish while vacationing with my grandparents was a life changing event for me. From that moment on, I wanted to share my love of the sport with everyone, especially women and children.”

Groeteke said the book is a way she could continue to help the organization.

“For many years, I have fished a tournament on Table Rock Lake, put on by J.P. Sell the founder of FishTales. I witnessed him work tirelessly to bring awareness to the fact that so many special needs children and veterans needed help,” Groeteke said. “Simply paying my entry fee and buying raffle tickets just didn’t seem enough. One day when driving to a fishing event, I was trying to figure out a way I could help him even more. The idea of writing my book ‘Thanks Grandpa For Taking Me Fishing’ was formed. After months of researching, finding an illustrator, Nikki Turvin, and actually publishing the book (with) Dorrance Publishing, my goal was reached! At that point, I worked hard in selling my book to bookstores, retail stores, social media, and friends and family.”

Last year Groeteke donated over $10,000 of book sale proceeds to FishTales and this year she presented a check for $5,000.

“I will always support JP Sell in his effort to help people. The latest endeavor is to complete a park in Rogersville named Freedom Park,” Groeteke said. “It is a park with lakes, trails, archery and shooting ranges that are especially designed for special needs children, veterans and nursing home patients. With my continued support and the support of so many others, the dream of JP’s park will soon be a reality. So much more help and money is needed!”

Groeteke sells her book directly, but it is also available on Amazon.

“I prefer folks to order my book directly from me as I get a bigger discount when ordering directly from the publisher, which means more profit to FishTales. One hundred percent of my profit goes to them,” Groeteke said. “I can be emailed at Vgroeteke@gmail.com. However, the book can also be ordered from Amazon or from the publisher at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com. Locals and Branson guests can get a copy in Branson at the Crystal Fish Gift Shop, Big Cedar gift shop or at the Dogwood Canyon gift shop.”

For more information on FishTales visit ‘Fish-4-Tales’ on Facebook.