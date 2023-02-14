Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Bulldogs hosted the Southwest Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7 taking a 47-51 loss.

Logan Isbell scored 13 points and Colton Spinning scored 10 points. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, they traveled to Sparta to face the Trojans, losing 48-78. The Bulldogs traveled to Galena to face the Bears, losing 41-49. Jadon Weaver scored 11 points and Colton Spinning scored 10 points.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Southwest to face the Lady Trojans on Monday, Feb. 6, picking up a win with a score of 57-36. On Thursday, Feb. 9, they hosted the Galena Lady Bears, winning 63-38.

Bradleyville Eagles

The Bradleyville Eagles saw plenty of court time last week, with three losses.

First, on Monday, Feb. 6, the Eagle traveled to Chadwick to face the Cardinals. The Cardinals beat the Eagles 56 to 22. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Eagles hosted the Niangua Cardinals. The Niangua boys beat the Bradleyville boys 83 to 49.

In their final game of the week, The Eagles hosted the New Covenant Academy Warriors on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Eagles lost to the Warriors 45 to 61.

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

The Lady Eagles hit the court for four games the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 11.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Lady Eagles lost to the Chadwick Lady Cardinals in an away game, 14 to 65. They then hosted the Niangua Lady Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Niangua girls beat the Lady Eagles with a final score of 47 to 41.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Eagles fell to the New Covenant Academy Lady Warriors in a home game, 54 to 43. The Bradleyville Lady Eagles then hosted a face off of the Eagles when the Plato Eagles traveled to Bradleyville on Friday, Feb. 10. The girls from Plato beat the Bradleyville Lady Eagles with a final score of 70 to 40.

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates basketball team had a rough week, dropping three contests in a span of four days, to fall to a 5-18 record on the season.

The Pirates went into overtime against Ozark after leading most of the game, and the Tigers won 69-66 on a three point shot at the buzzer. The next night the team played a makeup game against Springfield’s Hillcrest and fell 79-61. Branson’s Justin Gill led all scorers with 21 points. Then Friday night the team lost to Carl Junction 73-67. They next play Valentine’s Day night at 12-10 Carthage.

Branson Lady Pirates

The Branson Lady Pirates fell to 9-10 on the season after a pair of losses last week. The team dropped a 55-25 game at home to Ozark, and the on the road against 22-1 Carl Junction by a 71-56 score.

Crane Pirates

The Crane Pirates hit the road to face the Billings Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Pirates brought home a win over the Wildcats 59 to 42. On Friday, Feb. 10, the Pirates hosted the Spokane Owls. The Owls took home a 70 to 56 win.

Crane Lady Pirates

The Lady Pirates saw success on their home court last week, but didn’t fare as well on the road.

The Crane Lady Pirates hosted two home games. On Monday, Feb. 6, The Crane girls beat the visiting Billings Lady Wildcats with a final score of 51 to 42.

The Lady Pirates hosted the Greenwood Blue Jays on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Lady Blue Jays fell to the Crane girls 75 to 54.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Lady Pirates traveled to Spokane to take on the Lady Owls. The Spokane girls beat the Lady Pirates with a final score of 55 to 28.

Forsyth Panthers

The Forsyth Panthers hosted the Fair Grove Eagles at their Courtwarming night on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Eagles defense spent the game preventing the Panthers offense from getting into their groove. In the fourth quarter the Eagles pulled away with a surge to take home the win 61 to 50 over the Panthers. Ryder Blevins led the Panthers with 19 points.

The Panthers are now 18-4 on the season.

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The week saw the Lady Panther lose two games. First on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Forsyth girls traveled to Strafford to face the Indians. The Lady Panthers fell to the Indians 54 to 63.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Lady Panthers hosted the Skyline Lady Tigers. In the first half the Lady Panthers built a good advantage with 18 points. The Lady Tigers answered back with a man to man defense, which began to force turnovers. The Lady Tigers took full advantage of this momentum to convert the turnovers to points in the late second quarter. By the half the Lady Panthers lead fell to 7 points. The Skyline girls assumed the lead in the third and continued to dominate the court. Forsyth had some foul trouble which the Lady Tigers made the most of. The final score was Forsyth 47 to Skyline 68.

Annabelle Barrickman led Forsyth with 12 points with Macy Sanders and Lindsey Essary also in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Galena Bears

The Galena Bears hit the court for three games with mixed results in the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 11.

In the first game the Bears traveled to Spart to take on the Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Bears lost to the Sparta team 54 to 92.

The Bears hosted the Blue Eye Bulldogs on Friday Feb. 10. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 49 to 41.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 the Bears traveled to Crane to face the Pirates. The Pirates beat the Bears 57 to 44.

Galena Lady Bears

The Galena Lady Bears hosted the Sparta Lady Trojans on Monday, Feb. 6. The Sparta girls dominated the Lady Bears and took home a 72 to 27 win.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Lady Bears traveled to Blue Eye to take on the Lady Bulldogs. The Galena girls lost to the Blue Eye team, with a final score of 63 to 38.

Hollister Tigers

The Tigers hosted the Marshfield Blue Jays on Friday, Feb. 10, picking up a win 57-53.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers hosted the Marshfield Lady Blue Jays on Monday, Feb. 6, losing 26-56. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, they hosted the Springfield Catholic Lady Irish, losing 19-48. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Lady Tigers traveled to Clever to face the Lady Jays, losing 36-57. On Saturday, Feb. 11, they hosted Walnut Grove Lady Tigers, losing 26-42.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Reeds Spring Wolves hit the road for two games last week.

On Tuesday Feb. 7, the Wolves faced off against the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats. The Wolves fell to the Wildcats 28 to 52. Then on Friday, Feb. 10, the Reeds Spring boys traveled to Aurora to face the Houn’ Dawgs. The Houn’ Dawgs beat the Wolves 44 to 56.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves had two hard losses last week as they faced off against Logan-Rogersville and Aurora.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Lady Wolves traveled to Logan-Rogersville to face the Lady Wildcats. The Wildcats dominated the court beating the Lady Wolves 49 to 18.

On Thursday, Feb 9, The Reeds Spring girls fell to the Aurora Lady Houn’ Dawgs 18 to 59.

S of O Patriots

The Patriots hosted the Chadwick Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 7, losing 21-59. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, they traveled to New Covenant Academy to face the Warriors, losing 40-54. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Patriots traveled to Niangua to face the Cardinals, losing 36-67.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots hosted the Chadwick Lady Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 7, losing 17-51. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, they traveled to New Covenant Academy to face the Lady Warriors, winning 46-37. On Thursday, Feb. 9. The Lady Patriots traveled to Niangua to face the Lady Cardinals, losing 25-36.