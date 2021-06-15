Six local athletes were added to the list of finalists for the upcoming Sports Commission Awards.

Reeds Spring’s Victor Kelbaugh highlighted the spring release for the area. Kelbaugh will accept an Inspiration Award. He is wheelchair-bound but has been a key part in assisting the Reeds Spring boys basketball team the past two seasons. This past season, he was involved in the tipoff against Monett on Feb. 22.

Kelbaugh is one of eight honorees who overcame major health challenges or other tough times and contributed to a high school sports team who will be honored with Inspiration Awards during the upcoming awards ceremony, according to a release from the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.Blue Eye’s Riley Arnold is also a big name on the list. She was previously announced to be a finalist for girls cross-country. She was announced on Friday to also be a finalist for the Girls Athlete of the Year Award. She led the Lady Bulldogs in cross-country, basketball and long distance track this year as a junior.

Hollister High School added Landon Richards as a finalist for the baseball award. He joins fellow senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey who was named a winter sport finalist for girls basketball.

Richards was a key pitcher and hitter for the Tigers this season. He was the ace and battled tough teams like Springfield Catholic and Blair Oaks. He also was one of two big hitters for Hollister, securing several RBIs through the season. He was one of four seniors to take Hollister to its first Final Four since 2006.

Branson had two finalists named before the spring list was released and now adds three more. Carlton Epps and Kyshin Isringhausen were named finalists for boys soccer and wrestling, respectively.

Gavin Brown, Cali Essick and Colsen Conway were the latest additions to the list for the Pirates.

Brown ended his tennis career at Branson with an eighth place medal. He was the first Branson tennis player to make it to state and also medal. He was also the No. 1 singles player for this year’s Branson team that finished fourth in the state, another first time feat for the Pirates. He is continuing his tennis career at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.

Essick has been a standout track athlete since her freshman year. She competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and triple jump throughout this season. Triple jump was an added event in April. She medaled at the state meet in long and triple jump. She made it to state in the 200-meter dash as well this year as a junior.

Colsen Conway has been a competitive hurdler for the Pirates. He finished third at state this year in the 300-meter hurdles as a junior. Head coach Kevin Blackwell said at the beginning of the season Conway was an athlete who devoted himself to track early on and has seen success because of that.

The awards ceremony will take place starting with a 6 p.m. registration on Tuesday, June 22. The ceremony will follow at 7 p.m., all taking place at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. For a full list of finalists, visit mosportshalloffame.com. For tickets, call 417-889-3100.