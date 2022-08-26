A disc golf player, ambassador and course designer is crediting the creation of his newest course in Ridgedale as the inspiration behind helping him win his battle against cancer.

Russ “Allright” Rosencrans, best known in the community as one half of the dynamic disc duo known as Russ and Diskey the Wonder Dog, has served as a longtime ambassador of disc golf in Taney County. Additionally, Rosencrans has assisted in the creation of multiple disc golf courses across the area.

“The sport of disc golf is one of the No. 1 growing sports in the world. For those who don’t know about disc golf, it started with what they call the pluto platter, the frisbee, that everybody knows, loves and has thrown,” Rosencrans said. “A guy then invented and changed the profile on it. He stuck a pole in the ground and he wanted to make what they call a pole hole or a target, so that you would throw the disc at something so there was an object to the game.”

In recent years, Rosencrans has been designated as the Ambassador of Fun at several different area attractions. However, these days you’ll find him, alongside a now retired Diskey, inside the Treehouz Disc Golf Pro Shop at the Branson Cedars Resort in Ridgedale. Rosencrans said he was brought by Branson Cedars Resort to run the pro shop in 2020 due to the sudden uptick in disc golf players due to the pandemic.

“It blew up overnight because of COVID and everybody was going outside to play. Well, it literally blew the sport up to the point where manufactures could not make discs fast enough to sell. Everyone of the manufacturers were realizing an over 100% increase in sales in 2020,” Rosencrans said. “So they brought me in to take this to the next level. I started working with the manufactures and getting as much plastic as I could and creating a pro shop.”

Once the shop was set up for the already existing 19 hole disc golf course that was on property, Rosencrans began working on a new and updated course design, just weeks before he learned he had cancer.

“In November I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. So let’s move forward through that, recovering from surgery and by January I dove in head first in designing the course, renting the equipment, building the course and had a deadline to meet by July. I had a tournament,” Rosencrans said. “By March, I got another phone call and was diagnosed with still having prostate cancer. One in a million. I should have got a lottery ticket. I had to undergo seven weeks of radiation treatment.”

Even with the returning diagnoses, Rosecrans said it inspired him to continue his work on the new disc golf course.

“I kept motivated by this disc golf course and that deadline to have it completed, because I’m a get-it-done guy. If I’m tasked with a project, I’m going to complete it to the best of my ability,” Rosencrans said. “I would go to radiation treatment at 6:30 in the morning and I would be here by 8 a.m. and I would work until 6 or 7 at night and I did it. I completed the course in time for that tournament.”

In the months which followed, Rosencrans shared he received a clear test and has remained cancer free since.

“I say it’s basically the disc golf course that killed cancer in the sense that it gave me the drive and determination to persevere not only the course and to complete it, but with every hole was every challenge, just like the cancer, to overcome it,” Rosencrans said. “It’s enabled me to utilize this course to bring attention to prostate cancer and awareness to make sure that you’re getting checked early.”

When he began working on the Treehouz Disc Golf Course, Rosencrans said his goal was for the course to become a top rated course. After completing the course last year, Rosencrans said he learned he had accomplished his goal.

“It was released that we were rated No. 2 is the state of Missouri and I believe it’s out of 1,500 courses. It’s rated next to a person who has Harmony Bends, which is in Columba, Missouri,” Rosencrans said. “That’s the academy awards of disc golf to have your course mentioned in UDisk’s top five. Then it only gets better, because that’s out of 1,500. That’s incredible, but then they do another blog about a month after that and that’s when they introduce the top 100 courses in the world. We made the top 100 in the world course at No. 93.”

Rosencrans added their rank of 93 in the world, is out of approximately 40,000 disc golf courses. As a high ranking course, Rosencrans explained what makes them stand out compared to the thousands of others.

“A golfer pulls up and it’s green grass and they put a tee in the ground and they whack a ball. Around here a tee pad ranges from Astroturf to just plain dirt and gravel,” Rosencrans said. “You want it as safe as possible, so we put concrete tee pads in and they’re surrounded with base rock and then it’s been extenuated with a lot of extra limestone rock features. Basically we say we’re the disc golf course that has the tee pads that rock. That’s what makes us really appreciated.”

Additionally, Rosencrans credits each of the holes special features as being another element disc golfers look for and enjoy.

“The spectacular comes in when you tee off of hole one on the nine-hole course, because the first holes about 607 feet long with about 250 feet of elevation and it finishes on a green; the basket actually finishes on a green,” Rosencrans said. “That makes it unique. No one’s ever seen that before. That’s what really makes us pop.”

Looking toward what’s next for the course, Rosencrans has some high expectations.

“My dreams for this course in the future is to take it to the next level and be the No. 1 course in Missouri,” Rosencrans said. “I just wanted to be top rated when I started this goal and to achieve that the first year, now I’m really set on the fact that I know we can be the No. 1 course in the world. I know we can now without a shadow of a doubt.”

The cost to play the course at Branson Cedars Resort is $10 per person for all day play at the course or $40 for a year of unlimited play with their “Frequent Flyer Card.”

For additional information on the course call Rosencrans at 417-332-7203 or visit bransoncedarresort.com/discgolf.