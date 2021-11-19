As basketball season begins across the area, one of the oldest tournaments is scheduled to start.

The 61st Annual Forsyth Basketball Tournament will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Three boys’ teams in the area are competing in the tournament – Forsyth, Reeds Spring, and Hollister.

The seeds for the tournament are as follows:

1. Berryville, AR

2. Hollister

3. Forsyth

4. Gainesville

5. Reeds Spring

6. Carl Junction

The blue pool will consists of Berryville, Gainesville and Reeds Spring. The white pool will include Hollister, Forsyth and Carl Junction.

Below is the schedule for tournament games:

- Tuesday, Nov 30

- 6 p.m. Hollister vs. Carl Junction

- 7:30 p.m. Berryville vs. Gainesville

- Thursday, Dec. 2

- 6 p.m. Berryville vs. Reeds Spring

- 7:30 p.m. Hollister vs. Forsyth

- Friday, Dec. 3

- 6 p.m. Gainesville vs. Reeds Spring

- 7:30 p.m. Forsyth vs. Carl Junction

- Saturday, Dec. 4- 4 p.m. Consolation – 3rd Place Blue vs. 3rd Place White 3rd Place

- 5:30 p.m. 2nd Place Blue v. 2nd Place White

- 7 p.m. Championship – 1st Place Blue v. 1st Place White

Tie breakers in pool play will be determined by fewest points allowed or coin flip.