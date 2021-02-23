The Blue Eye girls are looking to repeat last year’s success by making another trip to the state tournament, and they just got one step closer.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Galena 88-15 on Saturday in the first round of the Class 2 District 11 Tournament. It was their fifth straight win.

Galena ended the season 2-21 after the loss, but Blue Eye took its next step by playing New Covenant Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The result of that game was not available at the time of publication.

Blue Eye has a small roster, but every player has a contribution to make.

The Arnold twins, juniors Avery and Riley, are the team leaders and most prominent scorers.Head coach Ken Elfrink said at the beginning of the season Riley would be the team leader on the court in terms of calling the shots. She replaced Kohnnar Patton as the team’s point guard.

Avery Arnold, though, has stepped into her role as a scoring threat and defensive challenge for other teams.

She can drive the lane and take contested 3-pointers with ease.

Any game in which teams focus their defense on one twin, the other steps into the scoring role to get the job done.

Junior Kyla Warren is also an aggressive defender and shot-taker. She holds several school records in track, and her ability to get up and down the court quickly is an asset to her team.

Junior Gracyn Fairchild, sophomore Makayla Johnson and sophomore Samantha George are aggressive off the boards, and put up extra shots for the Lady Bulldogs down low.

There are still several games to go before they reach the state tournament, held at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, but the Lady Bulldogs’ 20-5 record has prepared them for a deep postseason run if they do all the right things.