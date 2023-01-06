Five elementary students from two Stone County schools have advanced to the District Hoop Shoot contest.

The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 held their lodge final Hoop Shoot on Saturday, Dec. 10. Students from Blue Eye and Reeds Spring schools participating had previously qualified at their school to compete in the final Hoop Shoot. The winners in each category will go on to compete at the District Hoop Shoot contest in Ozark on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

The winners moving on to the district competition are:

- Chase Decker, from Blue Eye, who placed 1st in the 8 to 9 year old boys category.

- Chloe Blum, of Blue Eye, who placed 1st place in the 8 to 9 year old girls category.

- Luke Butler placed 1st in the 10 to 11 year old boys category. Butler attends Blue Eye School.

- Vivian Moreno, from Reeds Spring, placed 1st in the 10 to 11 year old girls category.

- Kole Turner, of Blue Eye, placed 1st in the 12 to 13 year old boys category.

According to Keoka Ketcher, Lodge Public Relations Officer, there was no contestant for the 12 to 13 girls category.

The Hoop Shoot is an annual national competition held by the Elks to help develop determination in the country’s youth.

“Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks have been developing and reinforcing grit for nearly 50 years, long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children,” states the National Elks Hoop Shoot website. “Each year, the six Hoop Shoot National Champions have their names listed alongside their picture in a brand-new digital exhibit in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA. Additionally, two of the Frank Hise National Champions are in attendance when the Hall of Fame inductees are honored at the Enshrinement Ceremony.”

For more information on the Hoop Shoot program visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot.