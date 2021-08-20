MUSKEGON, Mich. — I write this from a location I have claimed as my happy place. I sit writing this in a log cabin in the woods, rocking in a wicker rocking chair, looking west out to see nothing but where Lake Michigan meets a clear blue sky. There’s a beach 66 steps down the hill from the house. There’s zero cell service, glitchy WiFi and bugs everywhere. I’m loving it here.

But I’m so ready to come back to the Ozarks.

I’m ready for fall sports. I’m ready to come home and report on the passions of coaches, players, parents and fans.

But I’m also ready to come back because I’m giddy. Fall is the only season I haven’t covered yet for the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Sure, I’ve been in the Ozarks for five years now, and I’ve freelanced for other publications, but to knock out 50-hour work weeks covering football, volleyball, softball, tennis, cross-country, golf, and anything else, is something I’m excited for.

I know I’m going to be tired a month in and regret ever writing this. But at the same time, I know what it’s like to look forward to themed Friday night football games in the stands — to move from the back of the student section as a freshman to the front as a senior.

I remember going to district softball and volleyball games and supporting the girls I used to play those sports with. The town I lived in was small, but the school wasn’t. We were good at sports. Not all of them, but every team got better every year.

I want to cover that, so when those players and their friends in the stands tell their kids about that one crazy play or comeback win, there’s an article they can pull out of a binder or a link they can click on to share that story as if it happened yesterday.

Sports stick with a person, and I’m glad I’m sticking with sports. The trials of my athletic career — a torn ACL, losing State Cups, quitting other sports I loved, a second knee surgery to end my career — could have pushed me far away from sports altogether. Instead, I found a different way to appreciate them and make sure others had the same opportunity as me: to see my name in the local paper.

It’s not much, but it’s something I’ll cherish Platte County’s only journalist covering sports for. My hope is I can do that for this area — for the Branson Tri-Lakes News. I hope you’ve all enjoyed the sports section since I joined this last November. I hope I can continue to make it better for you.

As always, feel free to reach out with questions, comments, concerns, ideas, the lot. If you see me at a game, wave and say hi. All I ask is be kind, to me and to others.