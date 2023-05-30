Class 2 District 11 Baseball
All-District Teams 2022-2023
First Team
P-Connor McCarley, NCA Jr
P-Chase Robertson, Galena Jr
P-Colton Spinning, Blue Eye Jr
C-Bosten Goetz, Purdy Sr
IF-Ezequiel Gacrca, Purdy Sr
IF-Jared Jackson, New Covenant Sr
IF-Blane Young, Marionville Sr
IF-Alexis Aldaba, Purdy Sr
OF-Travis Hughes, Purdy Sr
OF-JJ Felipe, Purdy Jr
OF-Wyatt Doak, Galena So
DH/Utility-Josh Brown, Purdy Sr
Player of the Year - Travis Hughes, Purdy
Pitcher of the Year - Ezequiel Garcia Purdy
Second Team
P-Ty Lower, Crane Sr
P-Gavin Berry, New Covenant Jr
P-Gage Guerin, Marionville Jr
C-Will Crumpley, Marionville So
IF-Trey Hughes, Purdy Sr
IF-Blake Evans, Crane Sr
IF-Trey Lippe, Blue Eye Jr
IF-Logan Isbell, Blue Eye Sr
IF-Garret Lewallen, Galena Jr
OF-Garrett Grimm, Marionville Jr
OF-Braden Blake, New Covenant Jr
OF-Seth Mahlstedt, Crane So
DH/Utility-Preston Herd, Marionville Jr
Coach of the Year - Joshua Hughes, Purdy
2022-2023 Southwest Central League Baseball
All-Conference Teams
First Team
P-Brayden Garbee, Billings Sr
P-Chase Robertson, Galena Jr
P-Josh Brown, Purdy Sr
C-Mason Ebert, Billings Sr
C-Bosten Goetz, Purdy Sr
IF-Ezequiel Garcia, Purdy Sr
IF-Levi Essick, Billings Sr
IF-Quentin Gold, Billings Sr
IF-Alexis Aldaba, Purdy Sr
IF-Brendyn Paulsen, Southwest Jr
OF-Travis Hughes, Purdy Sr
OF-Zach Bos, Billings Sr
OF-JJ Felipe, Purdy Jr
OF-Walker Loveland, Sparta Jr
DH/Utility-Trey Hughes, Purdy Sr
DH/Utility-Grant Heimer, Billings Jr
Second Team
P-Colton Spinning, Blue Eye Jr
P-Ty Lower, Crane Sr
P-Kaiden Kelley, Sparta Sr
C-Brady Isbell, Blue Eye So
C-Jace Leigh, Spokane Sr
IF-Logan Isbell, Blue Eye Sr
IF-Blake Evans, Crane Sr
IF-Bo Essick, Spokane Jr
IF-Trey Lippe, Blue Eye Jr
IF-Dexter Loveland, Sparta Sr
OF-Ethan Newell, Spokane So
OF-Braden Garcia, Southwest Jr
OF-Wyatt Doak, Galena So
OF-Coy Shrum, Southwest Sr
DH/Utility-Zak Corwin, Southwest Sr
DH/Utility-Kjelsen Kenniston, Billings Jr
DH/Utility-Garret Lewallen, Galena Jr
Honorable Mention
C-Cameron Holmes, Sparta Jr
IF-Blake Wall, Galena So
OF-Braden Johnson, Blue Eye Jr
OF-Hunter Lee, Purdy Jr
OF-Seth Mahlstedt, Crane So
DH/Utility-Luke Wasson, Spokane Sr
Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Ebert, Billings Sr
Most Valuable Player: Brayden Garbee, Billings Sr
Coach of the Year: Brady Greear, Billings
Regular Season Champions: Billings Wildcats (13-1)
Tournament Champions: Purdy Eagles
