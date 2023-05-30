glove.jpg

Class 2 District 11 Baseball

All-District Teams 2022-2023

First  Team 

P-Connor McCarley, NCA Jr

P-Chase Robertson, Galena Jr 

P-Colton Spinning, Blue Eye Jr 

C-Bosten Goetz, Purdy Sr

IF-Ezequiel Gacrca, Purdy Sr

IF-Jared Jackson, New Covenant Sr

IF-Blane Young, Marionville Sr

IF-Alexis Aldaba, Purdy Sr 

OF-Travis Hughes, Purdy Sr 

OF-JJ Felipe, Purdy Jr

OF-Wyatt Doak, Galena So

DH/Utility-Josh Brown, Purdy Sr

Player of the Year - Travis Hughes, Purdy

Pitcher of the Year - Ezequiel Garcia Purdy

 

Second Team

P-Ty Lower, Crane Sr

P-Gavin Berry, New Covenant Jr

P-Gage Guerin, Marionville Jr

C-Will Crumpley, Marionville So

IF-Trey Hughes, Purdy Sr 

IF-Blake Evans, Crane Sr 

IF-Trey Lippe, Blue Eye Jr

IF-Logan Isbell, Blue Eye Sr

IF-Garret Lewallen, Galena Jr

OF-Garrett Grimm, Marionville Jr

OF-Braden Blake, New Covenant Jr 

OF-Seth Mahlstedt, Crane So 

DH/Utility-Preston Herd, Marionville Jr

Coach of the Year - Joshua Hughes, Purdy

 

 

 

2022-2023 Southwest Central League Baseball

All-Conference Teams

First  Team 

P-Brayden Garbee, Billings Sr 

P-Chase Robertson, Galena Jr 

P-Josh Brown, Purdy Sr

C-Mason Ebert, Billings Sr

C-Bosten Goetz, Purdy Sr

IF-Ezequiel Garcia, Purdy Sr

IF-Levi Essick, Billings Sr

IF-Quentin Gold, Billings Sr

IF-Alexis Aldaba, Purdy Sr

IF-Brendyn Paulsen, Southwest Jr

OF-Travis Hughes, Purdy Sr

OF-Zach Bos, Billings Sr

OF-JJ Felipe, Purdy Jr

OF-Walker Loveland, Sparta Jr 

DH/Utility-Trey Hughes, Purdy Sr 

DH/Utility-Grant Heimer, Billings Jr

 

Second Team

P-Colton Spinning, Blue Eye Jr

P-Ty Lower, Crane Sr

P-Kaiden Kelley, Sparta Sr 

C-Brady Isbell, Blue Eye So 

C-Jace Leigh, Spokane Sr

IF-Logan Isbell, Blue Eye Sr

IF-Blake Evans, Crane Sr 

IF-Bo Essick, Spokane Jr 

IF-Trey Lippe, Blue Eye Jr

IF-Dexter Loveland, Sparta Sr 

OF-Ethan Newell, Spokane So 

OF-Braden Garcia, Southwest Jr 

OF-Wyatt Doak, Galena So

OF-Coy Shrum, Southwest Sr 

DH/Utility-Zak Corwin, Southwest Sr 

DH/Utility-Kjelsen Kenniston, Billings Jr 

DH/Utility-Garret Lewallen, Galena Jr

 

Honorable Mention

C-Cameron Holmes, Sparta Jr

IF-Blake Wall, Galena So

OF-Braden Johnson, Blue Eye Jr

OF-Hunter Lee, Purdy Jr

OF-Seth Mahlstedt, Crane So

DH/Utility-Luke Wasson, Spokane Sr

 Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Ebert, Billings Sr

 Most Valuable Player: Brayden Garbee, Billings Sr

 Coach of the Year: Brady Greear, Billings

 Regular Season Champions: Billings Wildcats (13-1)

 Tournament Champions: Purdy Eagles

 http://www.theswcl.org/ 

