Reeds Spring and Branson suffered regular season losses at the beginning of the week.
Reeds Spring was scheduled to travel to Gainesville on Monday but that game was postponed to Monday, Sept. 20.
The Lady Wolves’ regular season opener was then pushed to Tuesday against Republic. They lost 26-0. Reeds Spring is now 0-4.
Branson’s first game was also supposed to be Monday, but weather pushed it to Wednesday. The Lady Pirates traveled to Glendale and lost a close 6-5 game.
Branson moved to 4-2 after starting the season with four tournament wins.
Branson and Reeds Spring played Thursday evening games against Logan-Rogersville and Nevada, respectively. Those scores were not available in time for publication.
Reeds Spring starts next week with a road game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to McDonald County. Branson will host Ozark at 4:30 p.m. in its second of four straight home games.
