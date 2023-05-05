The Hollister Tigers Track and Field team competed in the Big 8 Championships at Monett, on Tuesday, May 2.
Along with Hollister, high school teams from Aurora, Cassville, East Newton, Lamar, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett, Mt. Vernon, Nevada, Reeds Spring, Seneca and Springfield Catholic competed.
Three Hollister athletes earned All-Conference honors in nine different events. Kat Schaefer medaled in the 800, 1600, and 3200. Devon Girard medaled in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and Sinry Mendoza medaled in the 400, 800, 1600, and 3200.
Mendoza broke his own school record in the mile. He broke the 4:30 mark, with a time of 4:29.20.
