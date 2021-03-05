The Branson Pirates are on the verge of creating a wrestling dynasty.

Last Saturday, the Pirates took four of their wrestlers to the sectional tournament. One qualified for state. For the second year in a row.

Sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen placed first in the Class 3 Sectional 3 Tournament at Willard High School last weekend. He defeated Christian Finely, the previously ranked No. 1 wrestler in the 126-pound class, to win the gold and regain the No. 1 ranking in Class 3.

For him, the next step isn’t just to place at state but to win it. And he has all the tools to do it.

“That’s one of the things I love about Kyshin — he wants those tough matches,” head coach Garrett Hawkins said. “He wants to challenge himself and be able to gauge where he’s at with the competition out there.”

Isringhausen placed third in the state tournament as a freshman. In the last year, he has fine tuned his skills as a wrestler.

Starting ‘em young

If you had told him when he was 6 years old and starting to wrestle that’d be the case, he probably wouldn’t have believed you.

“I was pretty bad,” Isringhausen said with a laugh. “It was just me being new and not really having a clue what I was doing. I’d go out there and get beat up pretty good every match.”

Isringhausen’s parents signed him up for wrestling when he was 6. He kept working and slowly got better, but it took some time. He said he remembers losing all the time but wanting to keep working toward a win.

It started out as just wanting to score a single point on his opponent. Then that built and built. Eventually, that first win came, and so did more wins.

Still, there were struggles to face, like competing against someone he now calls a friend from Seneca.

“I remember I was not even supposed to score a point, but I ended up pinning him,” Isringhausen said. “It was definitely a turning point in my career.”

Isringhausen competed for the Terminators Wrestling Club in Springfield, Missouri, before starting to wrestle in high school. The experience was very different.

“Everyone was all sudden really strong,” Isringhausen said. “It’s a little bit different weighing in the day of events, whereas in club, you’d weigh in the day before.”

He adjusted to the idea of facing different opponents of all different strengths and ages, and he found his success. He went on to place at state his freshman year in 113-pound class, and that gave him a new goal: to become Branson’s first four-time state medalist.

For this year, his eyes aren’t just on any medal. They’re on gold.

“My goal this year is to win it. I’d like to go out there, and be the second Branson state champ,” Isringhausen said.

Hawkins said Isringhausen is the kind of athlete every coach wants to have on their team. Isringhausen sets his own goals so high that Hawkins said he just tries to support him and help him where he can. That usually comes in the finer parts of technique.

“I just try to support him and challenge him with some of his own individual challenges,” Hawkins said.

Moving ‘em along

Isringhausen isn’t the only one with promise for the Pirates, though. Sophomore Cade Grimm also qualified for sectionals in the 170-pound class. Last year, he wrestled at 152 pounds, a class that is usually full of upperclassmen, according to Hawkins.

Still he grew, and as a sophomore, Grimm recorded more than 30 wins.

“He’s got all kinds of potential. He’s got all the tools,” Hawkins said. “I mean, his time is going to be coming here pretty quick.”

Freshman TJ Storment, who wrestles at 138 pounds, placed fourth in the sectional tournament. Changes to the state tournament due to COVID-19 prevented him from qualifying for state this year — in previous years, the top four finishers moved on to state.

“Through the year he’s probably had a .500 record, but if you look at the back half of his season, he did extremely well for a freshman in that weight class,” Hawkins said.

He’ll still get a taste of the experience. As Isringhausen’s sparring partner, he will go with him to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, to help him prepare. Grimm will also go, Hawkins said, in hopes of showing him what he has to look forward to.

Building ‘em up

There’s a strong chance for Isringhausen, Grimm and Storment all to make it to state next year.

There’s also the opportunity for more wrestlers to qualify for state. Branson’s roster is young.

Hawkins only had one senior, Patrick Rank — who qualified for sectionals in his final season — a handful juniors, and the rest were underclassmen.

“When you’re a freshman, when you’re wrestling a varsity lineup, there’s a difference,” Hawkins said. “Skill can always factor in, but it’s a lot of mental toughness for the younger guys, but our mental toughness and our approach and our preparation got better as the year progressed.”

If the program continues down this path, especially with it being led by Isringhausen, Hawkins said he thinks Branson could be a threat as a team rather than just as individuals.

“It’d be great if we could reload again next year and have another good group of freshmen and sophomores to build that dynasty. That’s it. That’s an ultimate goal,” Hawkins said.

In the meantime, he’ll focus on getting Isringhausen to the top of the podium on March 12. COVID-19 regulations changed the way the state tournament is being held, so each class will compete on its own day, with the girls tournament being held all on the same day.

All classes will wrestle at Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, in Independence, Missouri. Isringhausen will start and finish his state competition on March 12.

