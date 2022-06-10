Folks are invited to come out and shoot some clays to benefit local first responders.

Pull for Heroes, a benefit for the Taney County 100 Club, will take place on Saturday, June 25. The event is being hosted by Ozarks Shooters, located north of Branson at 759 US Highway 65 in Walnut Shade.

Taney County 100 Club Board Chair Cory Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News the event is open to the public, who register. Participation is open to individuals and teams. The cost to register as an individual is $65 and as a four-person team is $260.

“You can rent a gun from Ozark Shooters in order to participate,” Roebuck said. “Ozark Shooters has enough ammunition for sale on the day of the event. Registered participants include a Chick-fil-A lunch. The event is open to the public and not just first responders or 100 Club members.”

Participation not only includes lunch, but 50 clays and awards. There will also be a gun raffle for a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm Shield Plus pistol. Raffle tickets will be available, one for $5 or five for $20.

“You do not need to be present to win the gun raffle, but you do have to come pick it up from Ozark Shooters at some point,” Roebuck said.

The activities on the day will begin at noon with lunch and registration. A safety meeting will take place for all participants at 1:15 p.m. Shooting starts at 1:30 p.m., with awards and raffle taking place at 3:30 p.m.

Roebuck said there are sponsorships available to local businesses and individuals who want to help the Taney County 100 Club. There are three levels of sponsorships available:

- The 20 Gauge Sponsor, at the cost of $100. This sponsor level includes station sponsor sign presentation at the event and logo present on the event website.

- 16 Gauge Sponsor, at the cost of $500, will include the benefits of the 20 Gauge Sponsorship plus emergency response agency of sponsors choice invited to shoot in sponsors name.

- 12 Gauge Sponsorship, at the cost of $1,000, which will include 20 and 16 Gauge Sponsor benefits plus a tent or table at the event to advertise and promote sponsors business or organization. Also included promotional materials provided to all registrants at the event.

Roebuck said the public can get involved by attending the event, even if they are not participating in the clay shooting.

“Come out and shoot or just stop by and visit our booth,” Roebuck said. “You can purchase t-shirts, coffee tumblers or buy raffle tickets for the drawing. We love meeting our club members face-to-face and are always looking for more people willing to volunteer their time.”

The Taney County 100 Club is a non-profit organization which exists to support the surviving spouse of an emergency responder killed or seriously injured in the line of duty within hours of death. It covers a total of 15 entities within Taney County, with approximately 500 full-time, part-time and volunteer emergency response workers. Members donate $100 annually and receive a window decal showing their support for public safety.

For more information visit www.taneycounty100club.com.