SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —Over their winter breaks, the Reeds Spring and Hollister wrestling teams competed at the Kinloch Invitational at Parkview High School in Springfield. Missouri.
Reeds Spring left with several high-placings, including six top-three finishes.
Eben Crain, in the 285-pound class, placed first, winning by fall in three of his matches and decision in another. He is 15-0 so far this season.
Edward Love also placed first in the 106-pound class after receiving byes in the first two rounds.
Evan Wilson (170 pounds) and Easton Byrne (138 pounds) placed second overall in their classes. Byrne defeated Hollister’s Layton Newell by fall in 2:52 in the championship bracket before losing by major decision in the first place match.
Newell placed fourth after being pinned in the third-place match.
Rounding out the top-three finishes were Jakob McCracken in the 145-pound class and Nicholas Rogers in the 182-pound class. Rogers won by major decision for his finish while McCracken won by fall in 14 seconds.
Hollister’s Jamie Gomez defeated Reeds Spring’s Shane Thompson in the 132-pound class by fall. Gomez placed fifth in the weight class.
