REEDS SPRING WOLVES

The Reeds Spring Wolves took the Big 8 East Championship and ended the regular season in a game against Mt. Vernon on Friday, Oct. 21.

The game was an even match between the Wolves and the Mountaineers, pushing the game into overtime to determine a winner.

The Wolves conquered Mt. Vernon with a 35-34 victory.

Quarterback Blandy Burall threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown. James Dowdy caught two of those touchdown passes and Addison Abshire caught the third. Jace Bolin also rushed for a touchdown and Caden Wiest intercepted a two-point conversion pass to seal the win.

The Wolves will be in action again on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Class 3 State Tournament.

FORSYTH PANTHERS

The Forsyth Panthers took a hard loss against the Central Bulldogs when they faced off on Friday, Oct. 21 at home.

The Panthers fell 11-57 to the Bulldogs.

On Friday, Oct. 28 the Panthers are away to face off against Springfield Catholic in the Class 2 State Tournament.

BRANSON PIRATES

The Branson Pirates ended the regular football season in rough fashion, as the machine known as the Webb City Cardinals picked up a 56-14 win.

Branson took the early lead in the game after Cade Grimm scored on the first play of the game with a 72-yard touchdown run. Luke McCormick later connected with Patrick English on a 46-yard touchdown pass for Branson’s only other score in the game.

Webb City held a 14 point lead at the half before pulling away in the third quarter.

The Pirates head on the road Friday to Lebanon to take on the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament.

HOLLISTER TIGERS

The battle of the Tigers took place when the Lamar Tigers took the road to face the Hollister Tigers on Friday, Oct. 21.

In an offensive blowout which resulted in a final score of 41-0, Lamar defeated Hollister.

Lamar has been a tough opponent all year, only having been bested by the Seneca Indians. After Friday’s win against Hollister, Lamar sits at 8-1 on the season, winning five games straight and having offensively dominated in each game played.

The Hollister Tigers are 3-6 for the season. They are the number four seed in Class 2 District 4 playoffs, and will host the East Newton Patriots in the first round matchup at home on Friday, Oct. 28. The Patriots are 0-9 on the season.

Hollister celebrated their seniors Friday evening, which included a long list of Tiger football players.

Hollister football seniors: Gabe Bean, Luke Calovich, Michael Collins, Ryland Franks, Devon Girard, Boston Huck, Ethan Jiminez, Ayden Kimmell, Cam Krysl, Zack Nuss, Kannon Parker, Blake Russell, Evan Scott, Elijah Small, Silas Woodbury, and Ethan Wright.

Hollister band seniors: Hailey Greene, Stephen Hall, Jazmin Rodriguez-Galvan, Jacob Rylott, and Aden Woods.

Girls golf seniors: Jazmin Espino, Rachel Robinson and Alana Robb.

Girls volleyball seniors: Marlene Perez and Cristina Hernandez.

For Hollister sporting event schedules, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.