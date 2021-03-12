The Hollister R-V School District announces that they have chosen Mrs. Nyla Milleson as their next athletic director.

This will become effective July 1, upon the retirement of Mr. John Burgi.

Mrs. Milleson comes to Hollister from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia where she has served as the head women’s basketball coach since 2013.

She has 36 years of experience in both education and coaching.

Milleson earned her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Kansas State University.

“Nyla Milleson is a person of outstanding character and will be a wonderful leader for our program,” says Dr. Jared Terry, HHS Principal (for the 2021-2022 school year). “She brings a proven record of success on the court and in developing successful student-athletes with exceptional character. We are very excited to have Coach Milleson joining the Hollister Tiger Family!”

In 1999, Milleson started the first Division II program for women’s basketball at Drury University. In just 4 short years, they were the Division II National Runner-up. In 2012, while coaching at Missouri State University, Milleson and her Lady Bears won a Missouri Valley Conference championship. And during her time at George Mason University, she has led her team into the Atlantic 10 Conference and to the most winning season in the program’s history.

“While hanging the whistle up is going to be tough,” Milleson shares, “I am ready for a new challenge and to impact student-athletes in a new way. To have the opportunity to be the full-time athletic director for Hollister Schools is a dream come true. I am excited to be a part of such a great school district and awesome community.”

Joining Milleson in becoming a Hollister Tiger is her husband, Brent Milleson. Mr. Milleson will join the faculty at Hollister Middle School as an ELA teacher for the 2021-2022 school year. Nyla and Brent have 2 sons and 3 grandchildren.