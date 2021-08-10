The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced changes to the cross-country postseason with the release of the 2021 handbook.
Schools will now be split into four districts instead of eight. Four teams will also be allowed to qualify, and 30 individuals qualify regardless of team placement. This is different from last year where two teams and 15 individuals from each of the eight districts qualified.
All district meets will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at respective district sites. The Class 4 and Class 5 State Championships will take place Friday, Nov. 5. Classes 1, 2 and 3 will run on Saturday, Nov. 6. All classes will run their state meets at Gans Creek Championship Cross-Country Course in Columbia.
Blue Eye won the Class 1 girls title in 2019, and incoming-senior Riley Arnold won the individual title in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The boys team placed second in 2019 and 2020.
Last year, Forsyth ran in Class 3, Hollister and Reeds Spring ran in Class 4, and Branson ran in Class 5. Class and district assignments for this season are scheduled to come out Friday, Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.