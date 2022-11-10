Blue Eye and Reeds Spring students take their shot at qualifying rounds for the Elks Hoop Shoot.

The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages eight to 13 years old, which has been going strong for almost 50 years. Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks have been “developing and reinforcing grit in children” long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children, according to the Elks website.

“Each year, the six Hoop Shoot National Champions have their names listed alongside their picture in a brand-new digital exhibit in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts,” states the website. “Additionally, two of the Frank Hise National Champions are in attendance when the Hall of Fame inductees are honored at the Enshrinement Ceremony.”

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 held a qualifying round at Reeds Spring and at Blue Eye. The kids participating were divided into boys and girls, then in age brackets 8 to 9, 10 to 11 and 12 to 13. The top shooters in each bracket will move on to the lodge’s shoot on Saturday, Dec. 10, for a chance to move on to Districts.

The Blue Eye qualifiers were:

- Boys 8-9: Chase Decker, Zadik Lamb and Dylan Fennema

- Girls 8-9: Bayleigh Parton, Shayleigh Parton and Chloie Blum

- Boys 10-11: Luke Butler and Kooper Turner

- Girls 10-11: Alysea Parton

- Boys 12-13: Dalton Cole and Kole Turner

The Reeds Spring qualifiers were:

- Boys 8-9: Brady Bayliff, Tate Funk, Colter Kite, JJ Pate

- Girls 8-9: Chloe Davis, Isabel Pryor

- Boys 10-11: Easton Cole, Jeremiah Davis, Declan Kidwell

- Girls 10-11: Vivian Moreno, Adi Pate

- Boys 12-13: Houston Hodges, Cooper Kite, Mason Lyons

The Elks Hoop Shoot is all about children demonstrating their ‘grit’ while being inclusive.

“You don’t have to be the fastest, biggest, or strongest athlete on the court to sink one free throw after another. Practice and precision are the name of the game. When you step up to the free throw line, it should be a level playing field,” the website states. “The Elks National Foundation and the entire Hoop Shoot team nationwide are committed to making contests fully inclusive, equitable, and safe for all our participants and volunteers. We welcome and encourage all eligible kids to give the Hoop Shoot a shot. We are all equal at the free throw line. Racism and intolerance have no place in the Hoop Shoot, on or off the court.”

For more information visit ‘Kimberling City Elks 2505’ on Facebook.