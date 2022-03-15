The Blue Eye Bulldogs brought home a third place win in the state championship for the third consecutive year on Saturday, March 12, defeating St. Paul Lutheran 57-19. This momentous game was the last time the all-senior starting five represented Blue Eye.
After defeat in the semifinal, the Bulldogs took control of the court, already producing a lead in the first quarter 14-6.
Riley Arnold led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Also putting points on the board for the Bulldogs were her twin sister Avery Arnold and Gracyn Fairchild (12), Kyla Warren (9), Sam George (6) and Angelina Bettlach (1).
The Bulldogs defense charged 25 turnovers on St. Paul with Gracyn Fairchild taking five steals, Riley Arnold with four steals and Avery Arnold and Makayla Johnson with three steals each.
On Friday, March 11, the Bulldogs fought for a state title but couldn’t upset the No. 1 ranked Wellington-Napoleon.
Blue Eye was outscored 14 to 6 in the first quarter and played catch up the rest of the way.
Scoring for Blue Eye: Avery Arnold 15, Kyla Warren 14, Gracyn Fairchild 8, Riley Arnold 3, Sam George 2, and Makayla Johnson 5. Makayla Johnson led the team in rebounding with 11.
Blue Eye finished the season with a 27-6 record.
