The Branson cross-country teams traveled to St. Louis over the weekend to compete in the Green Division of the 2021 Forest Park XC Festival. The boys took 11th place out of 20 teams; the girls took 22nd on the 5,000-meter course.

Sophomore Tristen Bough was the only medalist for either team, placing 22nd with a time of 16 minutes, 46.9 seconds. Junior Justin Fleetwood placed 32nd, senior Daylon Studyvin placed 84th and junior Hunter Frazier rounded out the top 100 finishers for Branson with a 97th place finish.

Senior Ezeckual Freed placed 115th, freshman Matthew Cox placed 118th, sophomore Cole Snavely placed 123rd, sophomore Justin Akers placed 138th, and sophomore Dylan Davis rounded out the Pirate runners at 146th place.

Sophomore Lilli Sever led the girls with a 32nd place finish in 20:53.50. Junior Abby Mulnik placed 115th, sophomore Piper Fogelquist placed 124th, and freshmen Adrienne Roberts and Aubree Williams finished 140th and 141st, respectively, just 0.40 seconds apart.

Branson will compete at the Willard meet on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Hollister girls medal again

Senior Alexis Fischer and sophomore Kat Schaefer medaled for Hollister at the Steve Waggoner Invitational hosted by Willow Springs on Thursday.

Fischer placed 12th, and Schaefer placed 13th. The two previously medaled at the Aurora Hot Dawg Invitational.

Hollister will host its invitational on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Reeds Spring competes at Seneca

Junior Evan Brandsma led the Wolves team, placing 11th on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 19:39.6.

Junior Caden Chavez was the second Wolf to cross the finish line, placing 45th. Senior Jacob Gorgon placed 62nd, senior Dominic Noriega placed 64th, sophomore Logan Noriega placed 68th, sophomore Reed Thierback placed 69th and senior Xander Dejager placed 77th to round out the boys finishers.

Freshman Jenna Adams led the way for the Lady Wolves team, placing 24th. Junior Brithny Saucedo-Longoria placed 27th, sophomore Aubree Davis placed 39th, sophomore Dahlia Brand placed 46th, and senior Nicole Yendes placed 52nd.

Reeds Spring will compete at the Willard meet on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Cross-Country Districts Announced

Blue Eye - Class 2 District 2 at Clever High School

Branson - Class 5 District 2 at Bolivar Municipal Golf Course

Forsyth - Class 3 District 2 at Clever High School

Hollister - Class 3 District 2 at Clever High School

Reeds Spring - Class 3 District 2 at Clever High School