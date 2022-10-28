Galena Lady Bearsjpg

The Galena Lady Bears are the Class 1 District 9 Champions.

 Courtesy of Galena School District

The Galena Lady Bears win Class 1 District 9 Championship during their game against the Wheaton Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 25. 

The Lady Bears dominated the Lady Bulldogs winning 3 straight sets, 25 ‑ 19, 25 ‑ 14 and 25 ‑ 18, claiming the title. 

