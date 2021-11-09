The football season is a wrap after the last two teams still playing from the Tri-Lakes region were defeated in the Missouri High School Football District Playoffs.
In the District Semi-finals, both the Forsyth Panthers and Reeds Spring Wolves fell to their opponents after they took early leads in their respective semi-final games.
The Forsyth Panthers faced the Mountain View-Liberty Eagles at home on Friday, Nov. 5. The Panthers were in the lead 14-6, when their opponents rallied to score the next 40 points. The Eagles won 46-21 in the Class 2 District game.
Panther’s Corgan Strong had 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns before leaving the game due to an injury in the third quarter. Braxton Gross scored a touchdown for the Panthers’ in the closing moments of the game. Forsyth ended their season with a 6-5 record.
On Friday, the Reeds Spring Wolves were at Mountain Grove to face the Panther. The Wolves got an early lead only to have the Panthers rally to score 28 straight points to gain the 28-12 win.
The Wolves finish the season with a 4-7 record.
