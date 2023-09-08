The Wolves had some highs and lows to begin the fall sports season.
In Girls Golf, the Reeds Spring High School girls hosted a nine-hole match at Thousand Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Reeds Spring freshman Saylor Johnson won by shooting a 41. The team also competed at the Seymour Invitational later in the week.
In Fall Softball, the Lady Wolves dropped three games. The Lady Wolves fell to Hartville 15-5 on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to Nevada 14-0, on Thursday, Aug. 31 and to McDonald County 15-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
In Cross Country, the Wolves traveled to Strafford on Saturday, Sept. 2, where Connor Love placed 11th and Max Hirschi 20th, as the Reeds Spring boys finished fifth overall. For the girls, Aubree Davis placed 18th and Kaylee Geniuk was 21st.
In Girls Tennis, the team took two losses and a win. The Lady Wolves lost to Aurora 6-3 on Thursday, Aug. 31. Against Aurora, Haven Hodges and Reese Phelps both won their singles matches and won as a doubles team. During the Parkview Quad Tournament on Friday, Sept. 1, the Lady Wolves lost to Clever 9-0, and beat Parkview 9-0.
