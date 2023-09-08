Saylor Johnson.jpg

RSHS Freshman Saylor Johnson shot a 41, winning first place.

The Wolves had some highs and lows to begin the fall sports season. 

In Girls Golf, the Reeds Spring High School girls hosted a nine-hole match at Thousand Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Reeds Spring freshman Saylor Johnson won by shooting a 41. The team also competed at the Seymour Invitational later in the week.

