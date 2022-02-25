The Blue Eye Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were in action after last week’s undefeated Southwest Central League Champion wins.
Blue Eye played in the Class 2 District Semi-finals Tuesday night.
The semi-finals were rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 22, due to the impending winter storm. Both Blue Eye teams played and won their semi-final contests at Billings and will advance in District competition. The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Springfield Greenwood 74-52 with the Bulldogs beating host Billings 64-42.
