The Missouri Academic All-State Baseball teams were announced on Monday, with Branson, Hollister and Forsyth landing on the list.
Forsyth’s 3.90 team GPA put them at the top of Class 3. Seven individuals were also on the Class 3 list. Aaron Aaron Gross, Buck Sanders, Hayden Day, Keegan Etheridge, Kieth Youngs, Parker Gillman and Zack Strahan were on the list for the Panthers.
Forsyth is 11-10 so far this season, as of May 9. The Panthers start the district tournament with a bye as the No. 1 seed. They will play the winner of the No. 4 Mansfield-No. 5 Willow Springs game at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 17, at Mansfield High School.
Hollister landed on the Class 4 list with a 3.28 team GPA. Colby Teaster, Cole Jones, Isaac Qualls, Landon Richards and Sam Teaster made the individual all-state team.
Hollister is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 11 bracket. They will face No. 3 Monett at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at Aurora High School.
Branson did not have any individuals make the all-state list, but the team had the second highest GPA in Class 5 with a 3.69.
Branson starts the district tournament against No. 3 Glendale as the No. 6 seed. The game is set to start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at Carl Junction High School, according to the Missouri High School Activities Association website.
Blue Eye and Reeds Spring were not on the list. No. 4 Blue Eye starts its Class 2 District 7 games against No. 5 Galena at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Purdy High School. Reeds Spring, the No. 5 seed in the Class 4 District 11 bracket, will face No. 4 Cassville at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17, at Aurora High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.